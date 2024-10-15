Jennifer Gracia

KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Kaylynn Paxson.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

- Fiscal responsibility

- Streets

- Water Sustainability

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

I don't overload the budget. If elected, I would follow the receipts to make sure the money is going to where it needs to be.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

I respect and always honor our military installations. The refineries and industry...how much time do we have? In the next ten years, I would like to see a communication between Corpus Christi, the wildlife, the environment and the industries. I will contribute, as I always have, by connecting people across the community.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I am actually from Corpus Christi, I was here when Mary Rhodes was a council woman and mayor, she was an inspiration so I support an improvement to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline. The improvements and maintenance would cost less than a desalination plant. Pro Desal-ers are like the "Richie Aprile" of the Sopranos, they can't sell the idea.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I am not opposed to a raise however a 10 percent raise...you must think that one over again, my friend. As for my why, is the lemon worth the squeeze? Is Corpus Christi receiving a healthy ROI with this raise?

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

In no particular order:

- Angel Drive by IWA needs repair

- McBride Lane in front of the HEB plant needs repair

- North Beach area needs a touch up

- The area around the new VA clinic also needs to be looked at

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

I need to listen to those involved and together we will come up with solutions to solve our issues.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

While I believe in the power of transparency, I also believe in discernment. There are lives involved with these cases and I am concerned with retaliation and any tampering of evidence.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

Tell the gatekeepers to stop being gatekeepers.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

I would go back and research what happened to Bayfest and do the opposite of what happened.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

It is not only parking but accessible parking for persons with disabilities. We need to address these issues in the planning stages of these events, current and future. I hope to widen communication with local transportation authorities and create partnerships with those who own the surrounding parking lots.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

On November 5th, I will be surrounded by family, friends and my fabulous election party. Regardless of the results, I will be sipping the bubbly.