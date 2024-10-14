Jahvid Motaghi

KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Carolyn Vaughn.

________________________

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Water, Streets, Keeping local talent

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My concern is that our budget has grown, but our population has remained the same. I would like to see us go back to a zero base dudget wherewe would not affect public safety ( police and fire).

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Corpus Christi will be home to many new industries. In order to do this our city needs to make sure we have the infastructure to support them. I would work on sercuring a long term water source and reprair anf replace aginng infrastructure.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I am open to entertain any options. I have not had the info on timelines.

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

If on council I would have voted agaisnt the pay raise. Like in any business I run, I would not give a raise if the company is running at a deficit.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

I do not think any one street is more important than another.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

I would work with local non-profits to help solve the problem and look how to work with the current policy to give strays the best chance.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I believe the police department does a great job in keeping us informed of things that we need to know.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

Better advertising for the events.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

I would make it easier to groups to put on family friendly events. These events are great for family and tourism and help keep local dollars local.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

With the increase of tourism I would like to see more office buildings offer public parking at night.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

Not sure yet