KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Eric Magnusson.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

My three biggest priorities will be tackling local pollution, restoring and improving the local ecosystem, and further advancing the initiatives the city already has in place to make it more walkable.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My concerns I think reflect those of a lot of citizens. As much as our city's budget has expanded, we are not seeing the kind of infrastructural improvements you would expect. Our city officials need to be held accountable to their constituents and not waste tax dollars on extravagant meals and personal leisure activities.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Our entire society is current at a crucial turning point. The degree that the fossil fuel industry and the military industrial complex contribute to climate change can no longer go unaddressed, even at the local level in cities like Corpus Christi. We need to start looking at how we can transition to create green jobs, which are a rapidly growing field that shows great promise for growth in the near future.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

The impact to our local ecosystem cannot be ignored when discussing desalination. It is inefficient, damaging, and will increase our dependance on fossil fuels. I think we should examine our current storm water collection, and get the Mary Rhodes pipelines operating at capacity before we barrel through something so damaging to Corpus Christi's ecosystem and its residents

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I was not on the council at the time, but I would have voted against this raise. Mr. Zanoni is one of the highest paid city managers in the nation, and no working class citizen of Corpus Christi can expect a 10 percent pay increase in one year. I simply find that difficult to justify.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Flour Bluff's streets are particularly bad, and I know there are regular issues with the intersection of Bear Ln. and Navigation Blvd.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

It's ultimately going to boil down to allocation of resources. The concerns of our constituents should take higher priority than whatever initiatives the council dreams up on its own.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Press releases and conferences should be made part of their standard operating procedures for events that are going to impact the community..

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

I would like to see the city allow a limited number of zoning exceptions, to allow a limited number of small, locally owned store fronts to operate within neighborhoods, especially close to parks. Especially small grocery/convenience type stores, and "hang out spot" type businesses.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

It would be beneficial to look at how the Art Walk started, and see what we can do to replicate that process.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

I believe we should be partnering with the RTA to run special routes on those days, especially from stops near neighborhoods where people can simply walk to the bus stop and take the bus to the event.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

At home with my family.