KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Eric Cantu.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

First, I will prioritize public safety by ensuring our police and fire departments are fully equipped and supported with the best training and retention plans.

Second, I will focus on infrastructure improvements, specifically residential street repairs, to improve the daily lives of residents.

Lastly, I will tackle economic development, promoting small businesses and current and emerging industries like energy and tech, while also ensuring workforce development that keeps local talent in Corpus Christi.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My main concern with the city budget is the need to separate wants from needs to control tax increases. I would focus on our critical issues like residential street repairs, crime prevention, and flood protection, rather than projects that aren’t immediate priorities for residents. I’d also aim to ensure that we spend our resources efficiently, paying contractors on time to prevent delays, and adjusting fees that currently hurt small businesses.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

In the next decade, I see Corpus Christi growing as a hub for industries like renewable energy, healthcare, and technology, while maintaining our strong ties to the military and refining sectors. I would support initiatives that encourage the relocation and expansion of these industries, while investing in workforce development to ensure our community has the skills needed to thrive in these fields.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

While I support the pursuit of desalination, I oppose the location of the Inner Harbor Hillcrest Community. In addition, I believe we should continue pursuing water alternatives to diversify our water portfolio. The Port of Corpus Christi’s proposal to pipeline brine out to the Gulf is a high-cost option but worth exploring and investing. I believe that any plan we pursue should be transparent and incorporate public input to ensure we choose the best long-term solution.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I would have voted against the raise. While I recognize the contributions of our city manager, I believe that in times of economic uncertainty, it's important to prioritize taxpayer dollars for essential services like infrastructure improvements and public safety rather than salary increases for city officials.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Residential streets across the city need attention, but the Westside and Northside neighborhoods are particularly in need of repairs. My focus will be on ensuring that the right contractors are hired and paid on time to prevent delays in improving these areas.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

I would implement a comprehensive approach that includes spay/neuter programs, increased funding for animal control services, and partnering with local non-profits and veterinarians. Additionally, I support transitioning our city shelter to a No-Kill status by expanding shelter capacity and promoting adoption programs.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Transparency is key to building trust with the community. I would encourage the Corpus Christi Police Department to hold regular news conferences after major incidents, particularly officer-involved shootings, and to provide timely updates to the public about crime trends and department initiatives.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

I would support small businesses by expanding access to capital and technical assistance, streamlining business regulations, and continuing to promote community events like the Art Walk and Farmers Market. These events bring people together and boost local spending, directly contributing to our economy.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

I would work to expand Art Walk and similar events by partnering with local businesses, artists, and community organizations. Additionally, I’d look into creating more family-friendly festivals that highlight our city’s unique culture, food, and arts, ensuring we have year-round opportunities for residents to come together.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

To address parking issues, I’d explore adding more parking garages downtown, improving the availability of public transportation during events, and encouraging ride-sharing services. I’d also support initiatives to improve pedestrian access so that people can park further away and still easily enjoy the event.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

Holiday Inn Downtown Marina. Campaign Contact: Merida Forrest: 361-249-8579