CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1.) Advocate for and protect our most important assets - our District 1 neighborhoods, Corpus Christi Bay, and the environment. 2.) Develop an actionable plan to reduce homelessness 3.) Expand our economy to benefit the community, not special interest groups.

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

I am concerned about cutting positions that impact the quality of life, such as library, code enforcement, and homeless services. Instead, I would like to see us prioritizing those departments and working within the budget to ensure we can fund the manpower needed in all existing departments. I would support a forensic audit of our departments to ensure that money is being spent in a way that uplifts our community, not stretch it thin.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

We must maintain our existing relationships and support the infrastructure needed to continue them while working to diversify the economy and expand tourism, healthcare, and education.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support, and how long would it take to get them operational?

I do not support the current desalination projects due to environmental concerns and the financial burden to the taxpayers they will create. We should only pursue desalination if the discharge will be offshore and all environmental studies are done and made available to the public. Our Bay is one of our most precious resources, and the Coastal Bend must develop a vigorous and diversified water supply and conservation program to ensure future water security. We must continue investing in the Mary Rhodes pipeline and increase its total capacity. Many cities utilize gray water and large-scale rainwater capture, and we can too. Developing a program for reuse will create jobs and lower pollution in our waterways. I would also support incentivizing public buildings to host rainwater harvesting. This would help conserve water, mitigate flooding risks, decrease storm-water runoff, and promote water conservation.

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise, and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I would have voted against the raise and feel our city leadership should not have taken the raise and should have led by example when budget shortfalls occur.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Villa Dr. between Up River Rd. & Agnes, Benys Rd. Between Hall & Horizon, Kennedy Ave. between Hulbirt & John St. & S. Alameda St. between Morgan & Coleman St.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

This is a multifaceted issue. We have regulations to reduce animal populations in the area, but they are only sometimes enforced. We need to empower Animal Care Services to enforce the ordinances that are in place around spaying and neutering while continuing the programs we have for low to no-cost spaying and neutering in low-income zip codes. We need to ensure there is an education campaign about how to reduce stray animal populations and how to report when strays are found. We have many fosters in our community who work tirelessly to help support no-kill options. We need a community coalition of Animal Care Services, CCPD, local veterinarians, and private shelters to come together to ensure proper communication to continue doing what is humane for the animals and safe for the community.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences, especially after officer-involved shootings, or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I encourage transparency at every local government level, from City Council meetings to boards and commissions or CCPD. The more we bolster communication between the city and residents and between neighbors, the more we can work together to continue reducing all types of crime in our city.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

We must market these events as widely as possible to attract people from surrounding communities. Tourism should be a primary focus for our city, expanding and uplifting the opportunities for business, wellness, eco, and food tourism. There are multiple reasons why our city is a destination oasis for these types of tourism, especially in District 1. We must ensure that we continue to support opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses to capitalize on tourism all year round.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

Partner with organizations in District 1 to uplift and expand on events that bring the community together and draw in others from outside our area. Many organizations host family-friendly events like the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center or our Corpus Christi Public Libraries. The city should do all it can to uplift these free, family-friendly events to families all over the Coastal Bend.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi, but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

We have a lot of parking in the uptown area that is underutilized for events, and it could be a great space for a partnership with the RTA to have a streamlined shuttle system for large events. Property owners in the downtown and uptown areas should come together to ensure ample and convenient parking. We also need to consider using vacant space to develop more downtown parking garages like other large cities in Texas do.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

I will be attending the IBEW Election Night party at House of Rock, located in downtown Corpus Christi.