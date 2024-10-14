DO NOT PUBLISH *** Everett Roy

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Explore all water resources, Public Safety, Economic Stability and Job Creation

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My biggest concern is that most people don't understand how the budget works. The City sets the budget at 1.8 billion dollars but does not spend 1.8 billion dollars. On average the City spends about 400 million to 600 million a year. The largest expense in Public Safety at almost 50% of the budget. A large portion of the budget is allocated for future spending for projects that are in the beginning stages. If we start a project and are in the pre engineering stages we must set aside future funds to support the project. In the past, our City has neglected streets, infrastructure, and water. We are the only city of our size that has no back up water treatment facility. If the plant goes down, we loose our clean water. Corpus Christi has a strong credit rating from several raters. I encourage every citizen to look around and see the progress the city has made in recent years. I don't think we want to take a step backwards.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

As a Combat Veteran, I strongly support the military installations. I am also a supporter of the refineries and industry that help provide economic stability and jobs.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I have worked with staff on several ground water projects. The current Council approved changing the pump configuration of the Mary Rhodes pipeline to yield an additional 12.5 million gallons a day.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

Based on the overall performance review conducted by the council, I voted yes. The information provide by Human Resources and the estimated additional cost of replacing the current City Manager which is an additional $300,000 to $1.5 million to find a new City Manager prompted my decision.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

The City has scored 100% of the streets in Corpus Christi. Many of the streets in District 1 near the bridge will be fixed once the bridge is completed and the old bridge comes down. I look at every neighborhood equally. The ones with the worst index need to be the priority.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

The current budget allows for 200 additional kennels. The City needs to work with all adoption agencies local, state and national to place strays. We also need to continue an aggressive spay and neuter program.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I believe our police department is transparent.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

Events like Art Walk and Farmers Market are possible due to multiple agencies like the Downtown Management District, Visit Corpus Christi and City Staff working together that have boosted these events.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

Continue to support those projects and others like it through the use of our programs like the North Beach TIRZ and Downtown TIRZ which provide money and incentives to business.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

We need a downtown public parking structure to support those events. A multi-level garage that can accommodate large events.

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

I usually spend it with family and friends.