KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Dan Grimsbo.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1. Improve Streets & Drainage: I'll advocate for proper flood control and street improvements, ensuring our roads are safe and accessible.

2. Support Public Safety: By ensuring our police and emergency services have the necessary resources to keep our city and our families safe.

3. Enhance our Communities: I support the Area Development Plans for both Padre Island and Flour Bluff established in 2021. These plans reflect our community's shared vision for a family-friendly future. Additionally, I will work on updating the Area Development Plan for Oso Creek/ Mainland area that has not yet been revised. Links to the development plans can be found on my website under the Key Issues section. DanGrimsboCC.co

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My main concern is ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used wisely, focusing on essential services like infrastructure and public safety. This year's budget is the largest ever, but it includes projects that could be deferred to future years. As a city, we need to concentrate on the most critical projects, especially given the recent period of inflation and high interest rates. By staying focused and avoiding unnecessary spending, we can better serve our community's immediate needs.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

As a Navy veteran with 21 years of service and nearly 20 years as a Corpus Christi resident, I see our city remaining a vital economic hub centered on energy, industry, and military support. I’m committed to strengthening relationships between the city, local businesses, and the naval base. My focus will be on creating job opportunities, boosting the economy, and preserving our unique community character as we grow over the next decade.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I fully support moving forward with desalination as a vital long-term solution for Corpus Christi's water supply. Desalination offers an unlimited supply of treatable water, ownership of water rights, and a stable water supply that will help Corpus Christi and surrounding cities continue to grow sustainably. Historically, major water projects like the Wesley E. Seale Dam and Mary Rhodes pipeline took years to complete, requiring strong commitment and collaboration. Similarly, any new water sources will take time, so it's critical to stay focused on desalination and other solutions for timely implementation.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

While I believe in compensating effective leaders fairly, I would have voted against the raise at this time or at least the amount of the raise, based on the available public information. I am a true believer in leading by example, and during tough finical times, to include possible layoffs, it’s necessary for leaders to lead by example. For the City Manager, the possibility of delaying or even limiting the amount of the raise would have demonstrated a sense of sharing the burden. This would have sent a strong message of commitment to employees, stakeholders, and city residents.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

In District 4, there are numerous streets that need repair. Street repairs ensure that the capability to move people and products safely and efficiently encourages economic growth and improves quality of life for communities. I support the continued use of the Rapid Pavement Program (RPP), the 311 services to allowing residents to report street issues, and ensuring street repairs are being done correctly. It’s critical to engage with the city’s communities about the road repair process and more importantly, seek their input to help determine that the right repairs are being completed.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

I fully support efforts to address the stray dog population and improve our animal care services, including community education on responsible pet ownership, increased funding for spay/neuter programs, and reaching out to animal groups. With the ongoing evaluation of Animal Care Services by Citygate, I’m committed to working alongside city officials to develop a plan and timeline to implement the recommended changes. Solutions being considered include expanding facilities and improving staff training and equipment. The concept of the “no-kill” in principle is to save every animal that can be saved, while showing empathy for the animals that can’t be saved.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I will be very supportive of transparency for our police department and the city as a whole which builds and strengthens trust and accountability throughout our communities. On council, I will maintain the current measures that the police department has strive for, such a Crime Dash (an interactive map that illustrates crime details) and I will look into the feasibility of new initiatives that allow for increased communication between the police department, the public and new media.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

I’d offer reduced fees or grants to small businesses that attend training with organizations like the SBA, Del Mar SBDC, and TAMUCC Innovation Center. Strengthening partnerships between the city, businesses, and event organizers, along with promoting events through social media and news outlets, will boost foot traffic and support our local economy.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

I would support efforts to expand media efforts about family-friendly events into other parts of District 4, like Flour Bluff, the Island, and Oso Bay. Working with local businesses, schools, and community organizations, we can create or better support events that showcase the unique culture and spirit of our neighborhoods, fostering a stronger sense of community.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

I would explore options for using existing parking lots through collaborations with local businesses and public agencies to address parking shortages during major events. Additionally, a shuttle service could be arranged to transport attendees from designated lots to event areas, minimizing congestion without requiring significant city investment.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

I'll be at my home.