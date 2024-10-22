Billy Lerma

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Water, Residential Streets and Listening to the Voice of the People.

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The Budget and Debts are out of control. I will through our Budget Line Item by Line Item and cut out all the wasteful spending.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

I believe that all our industry and Military installations have a lot of sub companies that of high paying Tech and manufacturing jobs that should be brought to our city. I will meet with these CEO and come up with some solutions on how to get these jobs here.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support, and how long would it take to get them operational?

We need to have several other water sources not just Desal. I support Desal but not in our Inner Harbor nor our Bay. It need to be place in an area that has strong currents to disperse the discharge of Brine into the Gulf of Mexico. Well water and Ground Water. No matter what options we pick it will take 2-3 years away to be on line. I also think that we need to join with the Port of CC and have them share the cost.

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise, and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

NO I would not have given him this Raise. Our CM makes more than U.S. President, and the San Antonio/Austin CM. FYI no other employee received a cost-of-living raise.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

We need to hire a Street Director that will go out to the streets in the city and ranks them from 0 to 5. Then create a plan and be transparent to the public and hire more crews and equipment and get the job done.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

I would contact all animal groups in the city and meet with them to help address this issue.

________________________

8. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I would bring all parties from the Union and the Police Chief and his Staff to the table and discuss this important issue with them.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

Need to Lower F out the city.ees to those Businesses that participate in these events through

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

We have the Parks and the Facilities throughout the city. We need Lower Fees to those Businesses thar get involved in these events.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi, but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

We need to use our RTA Bus System. Park and Ride free of charge.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

Don't know yet