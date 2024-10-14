KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Ben Molina.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

If elected, my three priorities would be:

1. Economic Development: Attracting new businesses and creating jobs to strengthen our local economy, while ensuring responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

2. Infrastructure Improvements: Continuing to upgrade streets, drainage, and utilities to improve safety, mobility, and overall quality of life for residents.

3. Water Security: Securing a reliable and sustainable long-term water source, such as desalination, to meet the growing needs of our city and ensure resilience in the face of drought.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My main concern with the city budget is balancing necessary spending with long-term financial sustainability. We've seen cuts to services and positions while increasing pay for top leadership, which raises concerns about priorities. If elected, I would focus on aligning spending with core community needs, ensuring funds are directed to essential services like infrastructure, public safety, and water security. I’d also push for more transparency and public input to ensure responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

In the next 10 years, I see Corpus Christi as a thriving hub for industry, military, and tourism. Our strategic location and resources position us to attract new businesses while supporting our existing military installations and industries. I would contribute to this growth by advocating for infrastructure improvements to support expansion and enhance connectivity. Additionally, I’d work to promote collaboration between local businesses and military organizations, ensuring we leverage our strengths for economic development and quality of life.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I strongly support building a desalination plant as a key water source for Corpus Christi, while also prioritizing conservation measures to maximize our existing resources. In addition to desalination, we should explore alternative sources and enhance water management strategies, including promoting xeriscaping to reduce water usage in landscaping. While desalination may take time to become operational, implementing conservation programs can yield immediate benefits. My goal is to ensure a sustainable water strategy that meets the needs of our growing community.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

If I were on the council at the time of the vote, I would have voted against the pay raise for City Manager Peter Zanoni. While I recognize his contributions and leadership, I believe it is inappropriate to grant significant salary increases during a time when we are facing budget constraints and cutting services and positions. Prioritizing fiscal responsibility and addressing the immediate needs of our community should come first. Any pay increases for leadership should reflect our financial realities and community priorities.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

I believe we should focus on repairing older neighborhoods that need immediate attention. There are many residential streets in district 2 that are in urgent need of repairs due to deterioration, affecting safety and accessibility. I have successfully advocated for over $160 million for street improvements in District 2, and I will continue to push for funding to ensure our streets are safe and well-maintained. Prioritizing street repair will enhance the quality of life for our residents and support local businesses.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

If elected, I would focus on addressing the stray dog population by partnering with existing organizations that provide spay and neuter services to the community and increasing public awareness about responsible pet ownership. I led the initiative to create a foster pet program in our Animal Care Services department, which has significantly improved our live-release rate. My involvement with American Pets Alive has also contributed to our success. During my tenure, we saw a noticeable decrease in stray animals roaming our streets, and by continuing these efforts, we can further enhance the welfare of our animals.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Establishing a consistent communication strategy, especially after officer-involved shootings, is essential for building trust within the community. I would promote the use of social media and other digital platforms to share information quickly and effectively. Engaging the public in conversations about safety and community concerns can strengthen relationships and enhance overall transparency.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

To boost local businesses and strengthen the local economy, I would draw on my relationship with the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, where I serve as a board member and have experience as the Chairman of the Economic Empowerment Committee. Through this role, we actively promote small businesses and drive economic development initiatives. I support community events like Art Walk and the Farmers Market, as they attract residents and visitors. By enhancing access to resources and collaboration, we can create a vibrant environment for our local economy.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

If elected, I would work to expand family-friendly events like the monthly Art Walk by leveraging my involvement as a board member with the Downtown Management District to collaborate with local organizations and community groups. Together, we can create events and activities, including arts and crafts fairs, outdoor movie nights, and cultural festivals that engage residents of all ages. Additionally, I would explore partnerships with local businesses to sponsor these events, ensuring they are accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Creating a vibrant community atmosphere will enhance our quality of life and attract more visitors to Corpus Christi.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

To address parking issues during popular events I would build on the initiatives we are currently working on at the Downtown Management District, where I serve as a board member. This includes partnering with property owners to provide additional parking spaces and encouraging rideshare and shuttle services. Clear communication about available parking options before and during events is essential to help attendees navigate their choices. Implementing these strategies will enhance the overall experience for everyone involved.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

No answer