Anthony Aquino

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 compiled a questionnaire for running candidates for the 2024 Nueces County General Elections, and here are their responses.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

(Please see number 4 also) infrastructure concerns, particularly street repairs, as many roads in our city are in dire need of improvement. Ensuring public safety by prioritizing resources for police, firefighters, and first responders while maintaining a balanced budget. We must lower the cost of being a citizen of Corpus Christi but lowering taxes and cutting fees. For example Do we need to spend 10 million for a clubhouse at the Oso Creek golf course? No not when families cannot afford groceries every week and so many of our residential streets NEVER get fixed. Promoting responsible water management and exploring long-term solutions like desalination and other sustainable water sources for the future of Corpus Christi. I’d like to add a fourth-again Roads. Our children ride busses that have to travel down some of the worst roads I have ever seen. Streets will be TOP priority if I am elected. I will post a weekly “Roads Report” video updating those in my district about any progress and I will use this as another way residents can report dangerous streets. I ride a 2005 Harley Fatboy-I am the candidate to finally make this happen for the people of district 1.

“It is time to make the streets of Corpus Christi UNholy.”-Pastor Aquino

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My primary concern is ensuring we don’t overspend on administrative costs while neglecting critical services like infrastructure and public safety. If elected, I would work to ensure the city budget reflects the needs of our community—starting with cutting waste, redirecting funds to essential services, and ensuring that our tax dollars are spent wisely, much like I approach the budget in my role as pastor, treating every dollar like a donation.

“So if you have not been trustworthy in handling worldly wealth, who will trust you with true riches?” (Luke 16:11) — We must be good stewards of public funds, ensuring they are used wisely and for the benefit of all.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see CORPUS CHRISTI playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

In the next 10 years, Corpus Christi has the potential to become an even more vital hub for energy and military defense. Our strategic location provides opportunities to expand our role in global trade and energy production while supporting our military. I would contribute by advocating for policies that support responsible industrial growth, attract new businesses, and create jobs while ensuring that our community’s infrastructure keeps pace with development.

— I will strive to serve Corpus Christi and its growth with dedication and integrity.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve CORPUS CHRISTI residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I support exploring desalination, though not in the inner harbor, and believe industry should shoulder part of the cost. Other options we can consider are expanding our reservoirs and promoting water conservation measures to ensure long-term sustainability. Getting these sources operational could take several years, but we need to start now by moving these discussions into actionable plans.

Responsible water management honors God’s creation, ensuring future generations have the resources they need.

________________________

5. In July, the CORPUS CHRISTI city Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10% pay raise. That increases his yearly salary from $372,000-$409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you are not on the council, but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I would have voted against this raise. I believe that at a time when we are struggling with infrastructure issues and working to balance the budget, giving a raise of this magnitude sends the wrong message to our community. Fiscal responsibility must come first.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

Neighborhood streets throughout District One, including Downtown, Calallen and Annaville, are in desperate need of attention, as are parts of the Westside. We must focus on improving streets that are riddled with potholes and deteriorating surfaces to improve safety and quality of life.

(Isaiah 58:12) — Repairing our city’s streets is part of restoring what has been neglected, creating a strong foundation for the future.

________________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem on the city’s west side and north side. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a no-kill shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

First, we need to address overpopulation by supporting spay and neuter programs and working with local rescue organizations to encourage adoption. The city should also explore public-private partnerships to fund improvements to our animal shelter, reducing overcrowding and improving care. While moving to a “no kill” model is ideal, we need to make sure we have the resources to handle it responsibly.

“The righteous care for the needs of their animals.” (Proverbs 12:10) — We must show compassion and responsibility in how we care for our animals.

________________________

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conference, is to inform residence of major incident in their communities. Yet, the CORPUS CHRISTI Police Department rarely holds news conferences, especially after officer, involved shootings, or to alert the public about crime trans. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

Transparency builds trust, and I would encourage the Corpus Christi Police Department to hold regular briefings, especially following significant incidents. This can help the community stay informed and improve relations between law enforcement and residents. I would work with the department to establish clear communication protocols for timely updates. Nothing is perfect but our police department is probably the best of any major city in Texas.

Clear communication and transparency create order and trust within the community.

________________________

9. Community events like art walk, and farmers market had become popular over the last three years. What method would you use to boost local businesses and the local economy?

Supporting local businesses means investing in the infrastructure and marketing that helps events like Art Walk thrive. I would push for initiatives that make it easier for small businesses to participate in these events and work with local chambers of commerce to develop promotional campaigns that showcase Corpus Christi’s unique offerings to visitors and locals alike.

By boosting local businesses, we support the welfare of our neighbors and strengthen the community.

________________________

10. The monthly art walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

Family-friendly events bring our community together and support local businesses. I would work to expand these events by exploring partnerships with cultural institutions, churches, and local artists to create new opportunities for families to engage, from music festivals to food truck events. These activities foster community spirit and support economic growth.

Creating more family-friendly events fosters unity and brings people together for the common good.

________________________

11. Events like art walk the annual Dia Delos Muertos in St. Patrick’s Day festival draw thousands of people to downtown CORPUS CHRISTI, but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Parking is a growing issue for these popular events. One solution is to explore the construction of multi-level parking garages in strategic locations downtown. Additionally, I would advocate for shuttle services from satellite parking lots during major events, reducing congestion and making it easier for attendees to access the festivities.

Careful planning is key to solving logistical issues like parking at major events.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?