Anthem Powers

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

Increased wages, to fix residential streets, and to fix the water restrictions while protecting our bay.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

I will meet with departments at their locations and go item by item with them, I want my eyes on what actually needs repairs/updates.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see CORPUS CHRISTI playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

I believe world tensions are going to rise and that we will see a return of manufacturing to the united states. We can position ourselves to be appealing to industry, while leveraging that position for better enviromental regulations in terms of actual pollutants.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve CORPUS CHRISTI residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

I couldn't tell you, but if possible I would support more taps on the aquifer while we deal with the desal plant issues. I will only support desal that can safely discharge brine into the gulf, and not our bay.

5. In July, the CORPUS CHRISTI city Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10% pay raise. That increases his yearly salary from $372,000-$409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you are not on the council, but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

With the information I have now, I would not have voted for it. I do not know why his salary is so inflated, I will work on reducing it.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

I don't currently have an answer, I just know them when I drive them. I would like yo get a volenteer team to drive and rate each street so that we can list them out on a spreadsheet and handle the most in need first.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem on the city’s west side and north side. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a no-kill shelter. If elected, how would you solve these issues?

I live animals, but I don't have a good solution to this, I'm sorry. I wish everyone could be a responsible pet owner, but dogs really can just escape and get away. Please spay and neuter your pets, unless you plan on breeding them.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conference, is to inform residence of major incident in their communities. Yet, the CORPUS CHRISTI Police Department rarely holds news conferences, especially after officer, involved shootings, or to alert the public about crime trans. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I haven't really thought about this, perhapse a simple monthly public "crime in the city" report.

9. Community events like art walk, and farmers market had become popular over the last three years. What method would you use to boost local businesses and the local economy?

The last artwalk was booming, we may need to expand it out soon. Maybe just better advertising. I wasn't really aware of it until my beautiful girlfriend Kaylie suggested going. At this last one, her son had his face painted as a dinosaur, but he crashed out right after.

10. The monthly art walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family-friendly events like this to our city?

Encourage them, suggest them, allow permits, actually attend these events. Especially if they're free.

11. Events like art walk the annual Dia Delos Muertos in St. Patrick’s Day festival draw thousands of people to downtown CORPUS CHRISTI, but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Maybe some public parking garages, we'd have to find space.

12. Where do you plan on being on election night?

Well, it'll be a Tuesday, so I should be at Lynn's US Gym. Maybe I'll hit up Silverado Smokehouse or Luciano's after.