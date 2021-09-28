Watch
Wisconsin bill requiring teaching cursive will be debated by state assembly

Wisconsin state assembly members will decide Tuesday whether teaching crusive writing will be mandates for schools in the state.
MADISON, Wisconsin — All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under that's up for discussion by the state's assembly on Tuesday.

The bill’s sponsors, including former teacher state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, say teaching cursive will stimulate different parts of the brain and improve the education of students.

But opponents, including groups that represent school boards, superintendents and administrators, say it could be a costly mandate and time could be better spent teaching more modern forms of communication.

The Republican-backed bill would have to pass both chambers again this session, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in order to become law.

Would you favor a similar bill for Texas schools?

Or do you think that teaching cursive is old-fashioned in the new millennium?

