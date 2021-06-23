Watch
Vice President Harris headed to border visit on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to a visit to the United States-Mexico border in El Paso on Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 13:14:46-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CNN and MSN are reporting that Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the United States-Mexico border on Friday.

The upcoming trip to El Paso comes as Harris has been dogged by extended criticism of her absence at the border by Republicans as she has taken on the role of leading the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts on migration.

Politico was first to report the trip.

    U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will also take part in the visit.

      This is a breaking story and will be updated.

