Vice President Harris headed to border visit on Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CNN and MSN are reporting that Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the United States-Mexico border on Friday.

The upcoming trip to El Paso comes as Harris has been dogged by extended criticism of her absence at the border by Republicans as she has taken on the role of leading the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts on migration.

Politico was first to report the trip.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will also take part in the visit.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.