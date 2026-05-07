USDA requires SNAP retailers to stock more nutritious food options

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it's changing the rules for stores that accept SNAP benefits. Stores will now have to carry much more healthy food, and the government will crack down harder on fraud.

The new rule, released on May 7, requires stores to stock seven different types of food across four main categories: meat and protein, grains, dairy, and fruits and vegetables. This is more than double what stores had to carry before, with a focus on fresh, whole foods.

"To help solve our country's health problems, we need to make sure our food assistance programs focus on real food first. That's exactly what these new store requirements will do," said Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins.

The changes also close loopholes that let stores count junk food and snacks as healthy staples — something critics said hurt the program's goal of providing good nutrition.

Targeting Problem Retailers

Since the current administration began, the Food and Nutrition Service has taken action against nearly 3,200 retailers for failing to meet stocking standards, either during the application process or after authorization. Violations result in disqualification from accepting SNAP benefits.

The new requirements specifically target retailers that have historically stocked only the bare minimum and have experienced the highest rates of program violations, including benefit trafficking and other forms of fraud.

"SNAP authorized retailers accept over $90 billion a year, or $236 million a day, in taxpayer dollars — USDA is making sure they're actually in the business of selling food," Rollins said.

Health Focus

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the rule as part of the administration's broader health initiative.

"This rule puts real food back at the center of SNAP," Kennedy said. "It demands more from retailers and delivers better options for the families who depend on this program. This administration is committed to working across government to improve nutrition, strengthen accountability, and drive better health outcomes nationwide."

The changes are designed to ensure that vulnerable families have access to more nutritious options regardless of where they shop, particularly in food deserts where a single retailer may be the only option for miles.

Implementation Timeline

The new stocking standards will take effect in Fall 2026, giving retailers several months to adjust their inventory. USDA plans to issue additional guidance to help retailers understand and comply with the updated requirements in the coming weeks.

The rule represents one of the most significant changes to SNAP retailer requirements in recent years, affecting the program that serves millions of low-income Americans and represents one of the federal government's largest nutrition assistance initiatives.

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