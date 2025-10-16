Trump administration announces results of 'Operation Summer Heat' crime crackdown

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump announced the results of a three-month federal crime initiative called "Operation Summer Heat" on Wednesday, touting significant increases in arrests and drug seizures while recommending San Francisco as the next target for federal intervention.

Speaking alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and other administration officials, Trump highlighted what he described as dramatic improvements in public safety across multiple cities since taking office.

"Just as we are forging peace and stability abroad, we're also restoring peace and safety and stability at home and you see that in Washington, D.C. maybe better than any place because we got there and within 12 days it was very good and within 30 days it's been as safe as any city in the country, it's been great," Trump said.

The president said the operation targeted multiple cities while maintaining a low profile to maximize effectiveness.

"Today we're announcing the results of a sweeping law enforcement effort known as 'Operation Summer Heat.' We were in many cities that people didn't know about, we kept it a little quiet and it had a big impact," Trump said.

Patel reported an 86% surge in total FBI arrests since the Biden administration and announced that federal agents have seized 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl to date.

"In 7 months you have 28,600 arrests of violent felons in just 7 months alone because of your leadership and the dedication of the men and women at the FBI who want to go out there and do the job that they were prevented from doing because that department used to be weaponized and politicized," Patel said.

The FBI director called the arrest numbers "historic by every metric."

Trump announced his recommendation to include San Francisco in future federal crime operations, citing support from local government officials.

"I'm going to be strongly recommending at the request of government officials which is always nice that you start looking at San Francisco, I think we can make San Francisco, one of our great cities, 10 years ago, 15 years ago, and now it's a mess. And we have great support in San Francisco," Trump said.

The president also mentioned Memphis as a potential priority, saying he expects faster results there than initially anticipated. He expressed confidence about ongoing efforts in Chicago, stating the administration would "save Chicago."

In a notable expansion of federal leverage, Trump suggested the administration could relocate World Cup games and Olympic events from cities that don't cooperate with federal crime initiatives.

"And you know somebody said would we think about taking the World Cup away from Boston if they don't straighten it out, the answer is yes we have the right to do that with FIFA, so, if we think that L.A. is going to be bad or we think that applies a little bit to the Olympics too but we'll talk about FIFA first," Trump said.