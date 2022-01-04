Watch
These banished words were scorned by Minnesota university

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 04, 2022
SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Minnesota — Are you getting tired of hearing these words or phrases?

  • wait, what?
  • no worries
  • at the end of the day
  • that being said
  • asking for a friend
  • circle back
  • deep dive
  • new normal
  • you're on mute
  • supply chain

Apparently everybody else is, too.

These phrases made the annual banished words list compiled by Lake Superior State University.

The school generates a list every year marking the ten most overused phrases.

Particular scorn was reserved for the phrase "wait what," which came in at the top of the list.

The judges said it is "disingenuous" and "deflective."

