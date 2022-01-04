These banished words were scorned by Minnesota university

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Minnesota — Are you getting tired of hearing these words or phrases?

wait, what?

no worries

at the end of the day

that being said

asking for a friend

circle back

deep dive

new normal

you're on mute

supply chain

Apparently everybody else is, too.

These phrases made the annual banished words list compiled by Lake Superior State University.

The school generates a list every year marking the ten most overused phrases.

Particular scorn was reserved for the phrase "wait what," which came in at the top of the list.

The judges said it is "disingenuous" and "deflective."