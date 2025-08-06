Texas lawmakers evacuated from Illinois hotel following threat: Police

Texas lawmakers who traveled to Illinois over a redistricting controversy in their state were among those evacuated from a suburban Chicago hotel following a threat at the property, authorities said.

The St. Charles Police Department said a possible threat was made just after 7 a.m. local time Wednesday at the Q Center Hotel and convention complex.

Roughly 400 people were immediately evacuated from the center following the threat, officials said.

Police and the Kane County Sheriff's office bomb squad conducted a search of the center and said "no device was found."

"Following clearance from authorities, all guests and staff have safely returned to the premises," the police department said in a release.

An event with Sen. Dick Durbin and Texas House Democrats that was slated to be held Wednesday afternoon was canceled, though officials did not specify if the cancellation was related to the threat.

"Due to a change in schedule beyond our control, this event has been postponed," organizers said. "We will advise on plans to reschedule this event soon. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "aware of reports that threats were made against Texas elected officials in our state."

"Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable," Pritzker wrote on X. "I have instructed @ILStatePolice to ensure we maintain public safety."

Three state House Democrats said in a statement the threat "was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus."

“We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred and unintimidated," the statement read. "We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety.”

Texas House Democrats staged a walkout that is stalling redrawn political maps that President Donald Trump wants before the 2026 elections to bolster Republican chances of keeping its U.S. House majority. Since leaving the state on Aug. 3 to block a vote in the Texas Capitol, dozens of Democrats have scattered to Chicago, New York and Boston and faced escalating threats from Republicans who have signed civil arrest warrants and mobilized state troopers.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn has also called upon the FBI to intervene in the case, but no official statement has been made by federal officials on the matter.

Police said an investigation into the Illinois threat remained ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435.