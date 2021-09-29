Testimony on country's Afghanistan withdrawal continues today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the House committee say today they are looking for answers as military leaders are contradicting President Biden on at least one key issue about the nation's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Discussion started Tuesday, for the first time since the Afghanistan withdrawal as the nation's top military leaders testified about it under oath.

Senators questioned the Defense Secretary, the Chair of the Joint Chiefs and the Centcom Commander on whether they advised President Biden to maintain a U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

"I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan," said General Kenneth F. McKenzie.

However, this contradicts what President Biden said back in August.

"No, no one said that to me that I can recall," he said.

The president now insists that leaving troops in Afghanistan would have prolonged the nation's longest war indefinitely.

The White House also responded to questions about President Biden's actions saying, "there were recommendations made by a range of President Biden's advisers, something he welcomed."