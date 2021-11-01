Watch
Target kicks off Black Friday shopping deals on Monday

With Halloween over, Target is already getting an early start on the Christmas shopping season by starting its Black Friday sales on Monday.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 01, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — With Halloween over, Target is already getting an early start on the Christmas shopping season.

The nationwide retailer started its Black Friday sales today.

Each week, Target will be offering "holiday best" deals, which are its best prices for the season.

These sales include electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, apparel and beauty.

New deals are released each Sunday.

And be observant as not all deals will last the entire week.

Experts have been recommending people shop early this year, because of shortages and supply chain issues.

