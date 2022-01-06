Taco Bell's taco lover's pass provides monthly fix for $10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taco Bell lovers can receive a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast food chain is rolling out a new subscription service that called "The taco lover's pass."

For $10 per month, customers customers can receive one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos and the popular Doritos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the taco lover's pass starting on Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant's rewards program and have downloaded its app.