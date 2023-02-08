State Department offering $5M reward for info leading to arrest of MS-13 leader Yulan 'Porky' Carias

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of State is offering a $5 million reward for any information that could lead to arrest, or conviction, of the Mara Salvatrucha 13 leader in Honduras, according to a release.

The release states the State Department is seeking information on Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as “Porky” or Alex Mendoza, for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime.

"This announcement complements a U.S. Department of Justice criminal indictment, which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the United States, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime," the release states.

Carías is the most wanted fugitive by the FBI, DEA and DHS Homeland Security.

"This announcement is an element of a comprehensive effort in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions against Archaga Carías," the release states. "The United States supports the efforts of law enforcement partners in Honduras seeking justice against violent MS-13 gang members like Archaga Carías."

Any information relating to Carías can be sent to U.S. law enforcement investigators at +1-202-451-8122 or +504 8886-7166 (via phone/text/WhatsApp/ Telegram/Signal).

The reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, the release states.

