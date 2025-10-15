SpaceX completes successful 11th Starship test flight with satellite deployment

STARBASE, Tx — SpaceX successfully completed another test flight of its massive Starship rocket this evening, launching from the southern tip of Texas on the vehicle's 11th test mission.

During the hour-long flight, Starship repeated a key test from its previous mission by deploying eight mock Starlink satellites. The deployment went smoothly, drawing loud cheers from mission control.

The flight concluded with the booster successfully splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

This marks the final test flight of this particular Starship rocket before SpaceX debuts a new scaled-up prototype for the next mission.

The test flights provide SpaceX with opportunities to identify and resolve issues that could potentially arise in future missions, including NASA's plan to land Artemis astronauts on the moon.