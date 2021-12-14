Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Software flaw could expose millions of devices to hackers

items.[0].videoTitle
The Biden Administration is warning that a software flaw could expose hundreds of millions of electronic devices to hackers.
Software flaw could expose millions of devices to hackers
Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 12:31:43-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration is warning that a software flaw could expose hundreds of millions of electronic devices to hackers.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says hackers already knew about the flaw and are likely already exploiting it.

The vulnerability is in Java-based software that large organizations use to log information.

Cybersecurity officials say it gives hackers an easier way to access an organizations computer server and then move on to other parts of their network

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here