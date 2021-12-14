Software flaw could expose millions of devices to hackers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration is warning that a software flaw could expose hundreds of millions of electronic devices to hackers.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says hackers already knew about the flaw and are likely already exploiting it.

The vulnerability is in Java-based software that large organizations use to log information.

Cybersecurity officials say it gives hackers an easier way to access an organizations computer server and then move on to other parts of their network