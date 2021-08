July was the hottest month on record in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA says the global average temperature of 62.1 degrees broke a record set in 2016 and tied records set in 2019 and 2020.

Scientists say the records on land in the Northern Hemisphere smashed the previous marks.

The heat was worst in the Western United States and parts of Europe and Asia.

Records have been compiled by NOA for 142 years