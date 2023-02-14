Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Shootings at Michigan State University killed three people

Michigan St shooting
(AP Photo/Al Goldis)<br/>
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter-in-place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark.<br/>
Michigan St shooting
Posted at 5:32 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 07:14:25-05

The search is over for what police said is the lone suspected shooter who went on a deadly rampage through Michigan State University Monday night.

Officials said the suspect shot and killed himself as he was confronted by police off-campus in nearby Lansing, Michigan. Investigators are now searching for a motive after the shootings killed at least three people.

Police swarmed the campus within minutes of the first reports of an active shooter, just after 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Authorities said the victims were found in an academic building and a student union, both buildings open to the public.

"We ran out. There were cops there and they told us to go lay in the fields,” one of the students who fled the scene said.

All campus activities including sporting events are suspended for the next two days.

Local K-12 schools in east Lansing, Michigan, are also closed.

At this point, police are not identifying the victims in the attack out of respect for the families.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month