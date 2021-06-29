Sheriff Hooper invited to Border for Abbott-Trump meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper is among the area law enforcement officials who have been invited to Edinburg to attend the Wednesday meeting between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott at the United States-Mexico border.

The pair will tour the unfinished border wall and attend a security briefing.

Hooper traveled to Jackson County last month to join other South Texas sheriffs. And Corpus Christi Border Patrol Chief Sam Briggs will attend a town hall with residents who've been having a lot of issues with migrants.

The meeting was hled there because Jackson Ccounty is close to Houston, which is the hub for human trafficking and drug trafficking in South Texas.

But hooper says Nueces County is seeing migrant-related crime as well, mostly in rural areas.