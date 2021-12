CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving the right to use money from a state-run student aid program to pay for tuition at Christian schools.

A group of families say they should be allowed to use the funds from a state program to help parents in areas where there are no public schools.

There are long standing restrictions on taxpayer money being used to pay for religious education.

The court is expected to make a ruling on this case over the summer.