Reports: Singer Meat Loaf dead at age 74

Kai-Uwe Knoth/AP
FILE - In this June 12, 2007, file photo, Rock star Meat Loaf appears on stage during the first concert of his tour through Germany in Hamburg, northern Germany. Meat Loaf made headlines when he collapsed on tour, something which surprised him more than the actual fall. That was June 2016 and the international interest still astounds him. In an interview with The Associated Press, Meat Loaf talked about the legacy of the "Bat" albums and what would happen if he did die on stage. (AP Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth, File)
The singer Meat Loaf is dead at the age of 74, his family reports
Posted at 2:38 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 03:42:54-05

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose iconic "Bat Out of Hell" album became one of the best-selling in popular music history, has died at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said.

The rock musician, born Marvin Lee Aday in 1947 in Dallas, was surrounded by loved ones in the hours before his death, according to NBC News.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," said the post, published at around 3:45 a.m. ET.

Remembering the Grammy winner's "amazing career" spanning six decades across the music and film industry, the post said the star had sold more than 100 millions albums worldwide and starred in more than 65 films, including "Fight Club, "Rocky Horror Picture Show," " Wayne's World" and "Focus."

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time," the Facebook post said.

