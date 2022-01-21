Reports: Singer Meat Loaf dead at age 74

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose iconic "Bat Out of Hell" album became one of the best-selling in popular music history, has died at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said.

The rock musician, born Marvin Lee Aday in 1947 in Dallas, was surrounded by loved ones in the hours before his death, according to NBC News.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," said the post, published at around 3:45 a.m. ET.

Remembering the Grammy winner's "amazing career" spanning six decades across the music and film industry, the post said the star had sold more than 100 millions albums worldwide and starred in more than 65 films, including "Fight Club, "Rocky Horror Picture Show," " Wayne's World" and "Focus."

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time," the Facebook post said.

