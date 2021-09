WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. employers once again posted a record number of job openings in July.

Experts say the numbers show the labor market is bouncing back from last year's coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department says job openings rose to 10.9 million in July. The previous record was 10.2 million that was achieved a month earlier.

Despite the improvements, officials say actual hiring did dip last month and layoffs rose slightly.