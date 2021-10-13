Walmart recalls Parent's Choice rice baby cereal

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — There's a recall of Parent's Choice rice baby cereal sold from Walmart across the nation.

You might want to throw it out if you have some at your house.

The manufacturer, Maple Island Inc., issued a voluntary recall of three lots of this product.

Company reps say the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

It comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found high levels of naturally-occurring arsenic during routine testing.

The cereal was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have the cereal, you can dump it or return it to Walmart for a refund.

Walmart already pulled the product from store shelves.