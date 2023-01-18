Pro wrestler, Ring of Honor wrestling Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe dead at 38

Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, one half of the Ring of Honor (ROH) Hall of Fame tag team "The Briscoes" died at 38 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Delaware State Police confirmed Pugh died in a head-on car crash involving two vehicles in Laurel, Delaware.

Pugh, along with the driver of the other vehicle in the accident, were pronounced dead at the scene. The release states Pugh was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Pugh's 12-year-old and 9-year-old daughters were also in the vehicle and were taken to a hospital and admitted in critical condition.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation and alcohol involvement in the crash is unknown.

Pugh's death was first announced on Twitter by All Elite Wrestling Founder and CEO Tony Khan, who recently purchased ROH.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan said in the tweet. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

JJ Williams, Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Jay Briscoe was one half of the current ROH tag-team champions, with his brother Mark Briscoe.

Together, "Dem Boys" were 13-time ROH tag-team champions, and held tag titles in Impact Wrestling, The National Wrestling Alliance, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and multiple other wrestling championships across the independent wrestling scene.

Jay also found success as a singles competitor, winning the ROH world championship twice in his career.

The Briscoes were best known for their work in ROH, where they wrestled for 20 years.

They were also inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame as a tag-team in 2022.

The company released a statement after the news of his death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."