President Trump visits Phoenix to speak at a conservative Turning Point USA rally at Dream City Church

Trump will speak tonight at a Turning Point USA event at Dream City Church. He joins a lineup of speakers, including Erica Kirk and Arizona elected leaders like Republicans Andy Biggs and Eli Crane.

Outside the venue, supporters of President Trump showed up early, with some in costume. They were met by a small group of protesters and Secret Service agents securing the event.

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