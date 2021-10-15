Preliminary report released on possible Supreme Court tweaks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House commission that is studying possible changes to the U.S. Supreme Court released preliminary information.

The commission of 36 legal experts and scholars released discussion material from its review on Thursday.

The commission says Congress has the power to expand the size of the court, but could not agree if it should actually be done.

Members opposed to expansion argued it would "undermine rather than enhance" the legitimacy of the court.

The group's final report is due to President Biden next month.

