CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you didn't win last night's Powerball jackpot, no worries because nobody else did, either.

The lottery’s jackpot will roll over once again and grow to at least $575 million.

The next drawing is tomorrow.

And if you win, you have the choice of annual payments over 29 years or taking the lump sum.

If you choose that lump sum payment, you will pocket “only” $409 million.