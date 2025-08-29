Powerball jackpot soars to $1 Billion for Saturday drawing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas Lottery Commission announced today that the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion for Saturday's drawing, marking the sixth-largest prize in the game's 33-year history.

The massive jackpot represents a significant jump following Wednesday night's drawing on August 27, 2025, where no ticket matched all six numbers.

The Texas Lottery Commission confirmed that no Powerball jackpot or second-prize winners emerged from Texas in Tuesday's drawing. However, the state did see several smaller prize winners across various prize tiers.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 9-12-22-41-61 with Powerball 25. While no one claimed the grand prize, six tickets nationwide secured major secondary prizes, including three Match 5 plus Power Play tickets worth $2 million each and three Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each.

The billion-dollar threshold has generated significant nationwide interest, with lottery officials reporting increased ticket sales across all 45 participating states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How to Play

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, with an optional Power Play feature available for an additional $1 that can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Players select five numbers from 1-69 for the white balls and one number from 1-26 for the red Powerball.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time and are broadcast live on television and streamed online at Powerball.com.