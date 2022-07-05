Peaceful celebration turns into a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

What started as a peaceful Independence day celebration turned into a deadly mass shooting in a Chicago suburb on Monday.

A Fourth of July celebration quickly shifted to a nightmare as a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more.

Police said a person of interest is in custody. Highland Park police said the gunman opened fire from a rooftop, spraying bullets onto the crowd below as people watched the parade.

"This individual is believed to be responsible for what happened," said the Highland Park Police Department's Christopher Covelli. "They processed a significant amount of digital evidence today which helped lead investigators in this direction."

This is the third major mass shooting in the U.S. since May, and it comes after President Joe Biden signed into law the most sweeping legislation aimed at preventing gun violence in 30 years.

Police said the person of interest in custody is Robert Crimo III. Officials said his vehicle was spotted and he was stopped after a brief chase.

"The subject was taken into custody without incident," said Highland Park Police Department Chief Lou Jogmen.

People living near the crime scene were asked to shelter in place as law enforcement agents combed through the area looking for evidence.

"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Totering.

There have been more than 300 incidents of mass shootings so far this year.