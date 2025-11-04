November's full moon will be a supermoon and this one is particularly special for 2025

The full moon is set to rise on Nov. 5, and this one will be particularly special.

Known as both the Beaver Moon and the Harvest Moon, the November full moon will actually be a supermoon, but not just any supermoon.

Here's what to know:

When is the November full supermoon?

The moon will peak at 7:10 a.m. CT on Nov. 5, but it will be below the horizon at that time so the best chance for viewing will be on the evenings of Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

What makes this supermoon special?

This month's supermoon will mark the closest supermoon of 2025, according to EarthSky.

The moon will come within just under 222,000 miles of Earth.

What is a supermoon?

According to NASA, a “supermoon” occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to the Earth in its orbit, known as its perigee.

Since the moon’s orbit is elliptical, it reaches its perigee and its apogee each time it revolves around the planet, and the “supermoon” coincides with that perigee on multiple occasions in a row.

While the term “supermoon” isn’t an official term according to NASA, it’s typically used to describe a full moon that comes within 90% of its perigee from Earth.

What will you see during the supermoon?

While the moon will appear larger, it won't be significant enough for many to notice, but it may appear "exceptionally bright," EarthSky reported.

The November moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA.

Tides may also be slightly higher during a supermoon because the moon is closer to Earth, said astronomer Lawrence Wasserman with Lowell Observatory. But the difference isn't very noticeable.

When is the next supermoon?

Another supermoon is set for December, which will mark the last of the year.