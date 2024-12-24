NORAD Santa Tracker: Santa Claus is coming to town!

Do you want to know where Santa is right now?

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow their Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels, and mobile app.

For more than 65 years, each year around this time, the NORAD's website receives several million visitors from more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

NORAD says volunteers typically answer more than 130,000 calls to the Norad Tracks Santa hotline from children across the globe.

This tradition was routed in a mistake back in 1955. It all started with an ad in a newspaper in Colorado Springs, where Norad HQ is based. The ad invited children to call Santa but erroneously listed the phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD's predecessor.

Luckily, the staff there played along, and a tradition was born.

NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on digital media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, as well as on contributor platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Bing, SiriusXM, and OnStar.