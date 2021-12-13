Watch
New York holiday display features 700,000 lights

Here's a house with holiday decorations in LaGrangeville, N.Y., that would blow even Clark Griswold away.
Record-breaking holiday lights display
Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 13, 2021
LAGRANGEVILLE, New York — Here's a house with holiday decorations that would blow even Clark Griswold away.

You may remember: Griswold is the character played by Chevy Chase in the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

His home was adorned with 25,000 lights.

But this holiday display in LaGrangeville, N.Y., a city about 80 miles north of New York City, features nearly 700,000 individual lights.

It sets the world record for the most lights on a residential property.

And get this, the lights are in-sync with music.

The homeowner says he put this display together as a tribute to his mother, who he said loved the holiday season.

