Netflix debuts the new ad-free Playground app featuring customized offline games for children under 8

Netflix is debuting a new app for young children called Netflix Playground.

The app gives kids under 8 customized games based on their favorite shows and movies.

Netflix Playground is free for Netflix subscribers and does not feature any advertisements or in-app purchases.

The games are playable without data or Wi-Fi.

The app officially launched in the U.S. on Monday and is available now.

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