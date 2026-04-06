Netflix debuts the new ad-free Playground app featuring customized offline games for children under 8

Netflix is debuting a new app for young children called Netflix Playground.
The app gives kids under 8 customized games based on their favorite shows and movies.
Netflix Playground is free for Netflix subscribers and does not feature any advertisements or in-app purchases.
The games are playable without data or Wi-Fi.
The app officially launched in the U.S. on Monday and is available now.
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