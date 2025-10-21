National Guard deployment in DC could extend into 2026, court filing reveals

WASHINGTON, DC — According to a new court filing in the DC Attorney General's lawsuit against the Trump administration, the National Guard in Washington, D.C., could remain deployed in the district into next year.

The filing, submitted today, challenges the Guard's deployment and reveals evidence discovered during the legal process. The DC Attorney General found that the Guard's commanding general is preparing for "wintering" and that troops are "likely to remain here indefinitely."

The deployment could extend at least through next summer, coinciding with America's 250th birthday celebration.

The lawsuit seeks to challenge the ongoing military presence in the nation's capital, with the new evidence suggesting a much longer timeline than previously indicated.