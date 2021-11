The National Crime Insurance Bureau is out with its list of most stolen vehicles for 2020.

Last year the most stolen was a Ford full-sized pickup truck, followed by the Chevy full sized pickup truck.

Also popular among car thieves were the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry which rounded out the top five.

Auto thefts surged last year from 2019 due in part to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.