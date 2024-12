If you've considered buying a lottery ticket, there's no better time than Christmas, the season of miracles.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has hit an estimated $1 billion ahead of Christmas. It marks the seventh-largest grand prize in history. The jackpot has gone unclaimed in the past 29 drawings.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The last time it was won was in Texas on September 10 for $810 million.

Tuesday's drawing will be held at 10 p.m.