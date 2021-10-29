McRib will return to McDonald's on Monday

IT'S BACK, and hungry McDonald's McRib enthusiasts couldn't be happier. — It's back, and hungry McDonald's McRib enthusiasts couldn't be happier.

The sandwich is returning to the menu at McDonald's on Monday.

The McRib is a barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty served with slivered onions and pickle slices inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kan., in 1981. The return will be its 40th anniversary.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations.