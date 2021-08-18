Watch
McDonald's will debut new light and airy donut on Sept. 1

Courtesy photo: McDonald's.
McDonald's "light and airy" donuts will debut on Sept. 1.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 18, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The people at the golden arches will serve up something else that's delicious for breakfast starting next month.

McDonald's will be adding a new Glazed Pull Apart Donut to its McCafe bakery lineup.

The new sweet treat will be available at participating restaurants starting on Sept. 1.

McDonald's says the new delectable is a "light and airy" confection in a sugary glaze that will be available in tear-off shareable bites.

The donut will join the chain's blueberry muffins, apple fritters and cinnamon rolls in its bakery lineup.

It will retail for $1.59.

It's the first limited edition offering added to the new McCafe bakery menu since it started.

