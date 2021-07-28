McCormick recalls 3 seasonings for possible salmonella contamination

You might want to check your pantry, 3 different seasons are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 3 seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's Red-hot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, including Texas, between June 20th and July 21st.

McCormick says it doesn't know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Still, if you have one of the items, contact McCormick at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, for a replacement or full refund.