ONE OF KELLOGG'S MOST ICONIC BREAKFAST PRODUCTS IS BEING SUED.

Kellogg's is being sued over its strawberry Pop-Tarts.

An Illinois woman filed the class action lawsuit, alleging there's not enough strawberries in strawberry pop-tarts.

The $5 million suit alleges the filling is heavier on pears, apples and red food coloring than actual strawberries.