Investigators working to determine motive of shooter who opened fire at Dallas ICE facility

DALLAS, Tx — Investigators continue searching for a motive after a gunman opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas Wednesday, killing one detainee and critically injuring two others in what the FBI describes as "targeted violence."

The 29-year-old shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Joshua Jahn, died by suicide after the sniper-style attack from a nearby rooftop. No ICE officers were injured in the incident, though authorities believe they were the intended targets.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock revealed that investigators found bullet casings near the shooter etched with anti-ICE messages. "Rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature," Rothrock said during a press briefing.

The FBI released images showing bullet casings marked with "ANTI-ICE" and photographs of bullet holes in windows and an American flag inside the facility.

The attack targeted a transport van carrying detainees, resulting in one death and two critical injuries among those being transported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced enhanced security protocols for ICE facilities nationwide, citing a dramatic surge in violence against immigration enforcement officers.

"Making sure that our ICE officers have the ability to operate safely. In fact, they've seen 1,000% increase in violent attacks against them," Noem said.

The Dallas shooting is part of a troubling pattern of recent violence against ICE facilities, including an ambush-style shooting targeting an officer at another Texas ICE facility and gunfire directed at immigration agents during protests in California over the summer.

The incident sparked immediate political responses, with President Trump calling on Democrats to "stop this rhetoric against ICE and America's law enforcement, right now!"

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas echoed similar sentiments, saying, "To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP - stop."

However, the shooter's family disputes any political motivation. Joshua Jahn's brother told NBC News that Jahn "didn't have strong feelings about ICE" and "wasn't interested in politics on either side" as far as he knew.

Local religious leaders, including those who have peacefully demonstrated outside ICE facilities, condemned the violence. Senior Pastor Eric Folkerth of Kessler Park United Methodist Church, who has been praying with other clergy members outside the Dallas ICE headquarters calling for justice for migrants, said the shooting "couldn't be more opposite of the kind of message that we've been trying to witness to."

The incident has prompted calls for common ground among community leaders seeking to balance immigration concerns with public safety.

The FBI continues its investigation into the shooting as authorities work to determine what motivated the deadly attack.

Reporting contributed by NBC's Alice Barr from Washington.