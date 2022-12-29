Good samaritans help lift a stolen car off trapped bicyclist

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Good Samaritans and officers helped rescue a cyclist trapped under a stolen car last week in Watsonville, California.

Body-camera footage shows the intense moments leading up to the rescue and how officers and good samaritans came together to lift the car and free the cyclist.

Their actions saved the 65-year-old man’s life late last week on Main St. and Pacifica Ave.

That afternoon, officers were approaching the stolen car when the suspect jumped out of the driver's side and ran off. The moving vehicle then struck the cyclist, trapping him underneath the car.

The suspect was chased down by officers and later booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

TMX contributed to this report.

