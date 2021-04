CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gas held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

The current price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Experts say prices at the pump are likely to remain stable or drop, as wholesale costs decrease.

The highest average in the country is in San Francisco, where a gallon of regular gas is about $3.99.

And the lowest average price is $2.50 a gallon in Baton Rouge, La.